Thomas J. Hutchison III Buys 5,000 Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Stock

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) Director Thomas J. Hutchison III bought 5,000 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.56 per share, with a total value of $42,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 151,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,295,290.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE HT opened at $8.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.15. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $7.46 and a 52-week high of $12.15. The firm has a market cap of $332.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Hersha Hospitality Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 26.32%. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.87%.

Institutional Trading of Hersha Hospitality Trust

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 710.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

HT has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley Financial reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Saturday. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hersha Hospitality Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.64.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

