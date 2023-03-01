Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Director Purchases $33,022.50 in Stock

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) Director Don Barton purchased 1,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $33,022.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Oak Valley Bancorp Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OVLY opened at $27.35 on Wednesday. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.52 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.64 million, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.31.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 28.65% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The company had revenue of $20.53 million during the quarter.

Oak Valley Bancorp Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Oak Valley Bancorp’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.15. Oak Valley Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 11.47%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OVLY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,493,000 after buying an additional 7,730 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.09% of the company’s stock.

Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Oak Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company,which operates through its subsidiary, Oak Valley Community Bank offers commercial banking services. It offers checking and savings, money markets, home loans, home equity loans, consumer loans, debit master card, telephone banking, mobile banking, commercial loans, agricultural loans, small business loans, and payroll services.

Featured Stories

