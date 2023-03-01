Joan Withers Purchases 3,980 Shares of Origin Energy Limited (ASX:ORG) Stock

Origin Energy Limited (ASX:ORG – Get Rating) insider Joan Withers acquired 3,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$8.00 ($5.41) per share, for a total transaction of A$31,840.00 ($21,513.51).

Origin Energy Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.35.

Origin Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a $0.165 dividend. This is a boost from Origin Energy’s previous Interim dividend of $0.13. This represents a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Origin Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -25.98%.

About Origin Energy

Origin Energy Limited, an integrated energy company, engages in the exploration and production of natural gas, electricity generation, wholesale and retail sale of electricity and gas, and sale of liquefied natural gas in Australia and internationally. The company operates through, Energy Markets, Integrated Gas, and Corporate segments.

See Also

