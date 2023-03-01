Joan S. Hooper Sells 792 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Stock

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total transaction of $42,625.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,428,334. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Itron Stock Performance

Shares of ITRI stock opened at $55.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.75 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.16. Itron, Inc. has a one year low of $39.38 and a one year high of $60.61.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $467.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.90 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.62%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Itron

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Itron in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Itron from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Itron from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Itron from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Itron by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,870 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Itron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pier Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Itron by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 161,018 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Itron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,873,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Itron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $377,000. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Itron

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

