Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) EVP Deborah Marson Sells 1,125 Shares

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total transaction of $58,241.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,076,121.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Deborah Marson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 11th, Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total transaction of $56,902.50.

On Wednesday, December 14th, Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $62,043.75.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $52.75 on Wednesday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $43.33 and a twelve month high of $58.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.24 and its 200 day moving average is $51.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46. The company has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.91.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.46). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 79.49% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iron Mountain

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 132.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

