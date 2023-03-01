Eeva K. Hakoranta Sells 766 Shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Stock

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $55,956.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

InterDigital Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of InterDigital stock opened at $72.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.04. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.23 and a 12-month high of $74.74.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $117.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.93 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that InterDigital, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InterDigital Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 11th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 10th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.31%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in InterDigital by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,411,704 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $217,667,000 after acquiring an additional 49,177 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in InterDigital by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 966,699 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $47,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in InterDigital by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 833,767 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,693,000 after acquiring an additional 127,300 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in InterDigital by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 615,013 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,431,000 after acquiring an additional 71,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in InterDigital by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,714 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,793,000 after acquiring an additional 16,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IDCC. William Blair began coverage on shares of InterDigital in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of InterDigital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

Featured Articles

