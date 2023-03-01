Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Director Sells $96,336.00 in Stock

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) Director James S. Andrasick sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total value of $96,336.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,757.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SSD opened at $107.86 on Wednesday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.25 and a 52-week high of $121.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.24. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 15.78%. The business had revenue of $475.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 13.42%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SSD. StockNews.com upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Institutional Trading of Simpson Manufacturing

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 458,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,121,000 after buying an additional 83,332 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 36,398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 17,168 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

