Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) CEO Thomas Deitrich Sells 1,451 Shares

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 1,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total transaction of $78,092.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,380,610.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Thomas Deitrich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 21st, Thomas Deitrich sold 1,333 shares of Itron stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total transaction of $74,168.12.

Itron Stock Up 7.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI opened at $55.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.16. Itron, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.38 and a 12 month high of $60.61. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.75 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Itron

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $467.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.90 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITRI. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Itron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Itron by 230.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Itron by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 712 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itron during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Itron by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ITRI. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Itron from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Itron in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Itron in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Itron from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Itron from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.60.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

