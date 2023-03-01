Thomas J. Schuetz Buys 20,000 Shares of Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) Stock

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) CEO Thomas J. Schuetz bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $79,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,011,873 shares in the company, valued at $23,927,254.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Compass Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ CMPX opened at $3.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.26 million, a P/E ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 0.89. Compass Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $5.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compass Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Compass Therapeutics by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 54.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Compass Therapeutics Company Profile

CMPX has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Compass Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on shares of Compass Therapeutics to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Compass Therapeutics from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.30 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Compass Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.05.

(Get Rating)

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates in the clinical stage of development include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4/Notch and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137.

Featured Articles

