Thomas J. Schuetz Buys 20,000 Shares of Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) Stock

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) CEO Thomas J. Schuetz bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $79,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,011,873 shares in the company, valued at $23,927,254.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Compass Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ CMPX opened at $3.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.26 million, a P/E ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 0.89. Compass Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $5.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.80.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compass Therapeutics
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Compass Therapeutics by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 54.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Compass Therapeutics Company Profile
Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates in the clinical stage of development include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4/Notch and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137.
