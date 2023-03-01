Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) COO Tina Marriott Larson Sells 8,000 Shares

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total value of $62,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 427,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,345,740.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Tina Marriott Larson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 26th, Tina Marriott Larson sold 8,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $64,560.00.

On Thursday, December 29th, Tina Marriott Larson sold 8,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $61,600.00.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of RXRX opened at $8.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.68. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.92 and a 12 month high of $14.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of -0.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the period. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

