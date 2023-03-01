Jason P. Baab Sells 1,000 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Stock

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) SVP Jason P. Baab sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $89,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,352 shares in the company, valued at $120,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Oshkosh Trading Up 0.8 %

OSK opened at $89.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.98. Oshkosh Co. has a 1-year low of $69.30 and a 1-year high of $112.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oshkosh

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 67.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New Century Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 137.2% in the third quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Oshkosh by 1,359.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Oshkosh by 89.6% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Oshkosh from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Oshkosh from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.71.

Oshkosh Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.