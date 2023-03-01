Paul O’Malley Purchases 1,000 Shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA) Stock

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA – Get Rating) insider Paul O’Malley acquired 1,000 shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$101.88 ($68.84) per share, with a total value of A$101,880.00 ($68,837.84).

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Price Performance

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a $2.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s previous Interim dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a yield of 2.07%. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s payout ratio is currently 72.79%.

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers transaction, savings, and foreign currency accounts; term deposits; personal and business loans; overdrafts; equipment finance; credit cards; international payment and trade; and private banking services, as well as home and car loans.

