Stelco Holdings Inc. Forecasted to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share (TSE:STL)

Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSE:STL – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Stelco in a research note issued on Thursday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev expects that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stelco’s FY2024 earnings at $4.16 EPS.

Stelco Stock Performance

Stelco has a one year low of C$21.00 and a one year high of C$26.50.

Stelco Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Stelco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

