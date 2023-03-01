Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Innergex Renewable Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.50 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$19.95.

INE stock opened at C$14.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.86, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Innergex Renewable Energy has a one year low of C$13.53 and a one year high of C$20.46. The stock has a market cap of C$2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -161.56, a P/E/G ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is -800.00%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

