OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Director Sells $430,050.00 in Stock

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey B. Lamkin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total transaction of $430,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,453,903.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

OneWater Marine Price Performance

OneWater Marine stock opened at $27.82 on Wednesday. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.10 and a 12-month high of $54.54. The stock has a market cap of $438.72 million, a P/E ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($1.18). The firm had revenue of $366.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.33 million. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 6.75%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of OneWater Marine

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in OneWater Marine by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,719,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,180,000 after purchasing an additional 50,070 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 742,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,350,000 after acquiring an additional 12,994 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 9.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 546,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,820,000 after acquiring an additional 49,084 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 10.8% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 394,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,888,000 after acquiring an additional 38,405 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 369,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,565,000 after acquiring an additional 188,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ONEW shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

