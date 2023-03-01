Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Dollar General Co. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:DG)

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer cut their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Dollar General in a report issued on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.94 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.37. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dollar General’s current full-year earnings is $10.66 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Dollar General’s Q2 2024 earnings at $3.21 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 38.43%.

Dollar General Stock Up 0.1 %

DG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dollar General from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Dollar General from $288.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Dollar General to $265.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Dollar General from $276.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.25.

DG opened at $216.30 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $234.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $48.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.34. Dollar General has a one year low of $183.25 and a one year high of $262.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,334,957.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Dollar General by 447.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.