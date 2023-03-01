QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

QuickLogic Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QUIK opened at $5.69 on Monday. QuickLogic has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $9.21. The company has a market cap of $71.81 million, a P/E ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.16.

Get QuickLogic alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at QuickLogic

In other news, CFO Elias Nader sold 5,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total transaction of $28,820.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,582 shares in the company, valued at $65,322.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Elias Nader sold 5,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total value of $28,820.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,322.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy Saxe sold 5,857 shares of QuickLogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total transaction of $34,614.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,584.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuickLogic

QuickLogic Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in QuickLogic during the second quarter valued at $124,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 503,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 10,677 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QuickLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuickLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.