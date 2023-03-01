QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
NASDAQ:QUIK opened at $5.69 on Monday. QuickLogic has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $9.21. The company has a market cap of $71.81 million, a P/E ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.16.
In other news, CFO Elias Nader sold 5,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total transaction of $28,820.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,582 shares in the company, valued at $65,322.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Elias Nader sold 5,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total value of $28,820.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,322.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy Saxe sold 5,857 shares of QuickLogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total transaction of $34,614.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,584.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.
QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.
