Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Raised to Buy at Benchmark

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Benchmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $68.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.91% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on OMCL. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Omnicell from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $140.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Omnicell presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.22.
Shares of OMCL opened at $54.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.83 and a 200-day moving average of $68.10. Omnicell has a one year low of $46.11 and a one year high of $138.50. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 53.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.86.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMCL. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Omnicell by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 152,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,269,000 after purchasing an additional 21,706 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Omnicell by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Omnicell in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000.
Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.
