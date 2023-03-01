Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Raised to Buy at Benchmark

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Benchmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $68.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on OMCL. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Omnicell from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $140.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Omnicell presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.22.

Omnicell Stock Performance

Shares of OMCL opened at $54.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.83 and a 200-day moving average of $68.10. Omnicell has a one year low of $46.11 and a one year high of $138.50. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 53.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omnicell

In other Omnicell news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $126,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,348 shares in the company, valued at $4,486,311.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $126,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,486,311.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $45,624.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,164.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,881 shares of company stock worth $384,571. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMCL. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Omnicell by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 152,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,269,000 after purchasing an additional 21,706 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Omnicell by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Omnicell in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

