Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WWD. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Woodward from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Woodward from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet lowered Woodward from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Woodward from $76.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Woodward from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

WWD opened at $99.00 on Monday. Woodward has a 12-month low of $79.26 and a 12-month high of $129.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.95.

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.11). Woodward had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $619.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Woodward’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Woodward will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship bought 500 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.61 per share, with a total value of $48,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,833,940.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Woodward news, Director Rajeev Bhalla bought 484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,881.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 919 shares in the company, valued at $94,712.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles P. Blankenship bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.61 per share, with a total value of $48,805.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 49,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,833,940.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WWD. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Woodward by 226.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Woodward by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Woodward during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

