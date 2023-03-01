Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.21% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WWD. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Woodward from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Woodward from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet lowered Woodward from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Woodward from $76.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Woodward from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.
Woodward Stock Performance
WWD opened at $99.00 on Monday. Woodward has a 12-month low of $79.26 and a 12-month high of $129.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.95.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship bought 500 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.61 per share, with a total value of $48,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,833,940.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Woodward news, Director Rajeev Bhalla bought 484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,881.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 919 shares in the company, valued at $94,712.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles P. Blankenship bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.61 per share, with a total value of $48,805.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 49,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,833,940.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Woodward
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WWD. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Woodward by 226.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Woodward by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Woodward during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.
About Woodward
Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.
