Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) PT Lowered to $91.00

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $99.00 to $91.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Performance

Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $78.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.14. Armstrong World Industries has a 1-year low of $66.86 and a 1-year high of $96.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $304.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.81 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.59% and a net margin of 16.45%. Armstrong World Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 25,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $1,768,173.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,881,501.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Armstrong World Industries news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 25,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $1,768,173.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,881,501.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 6,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $547,756.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,062,790.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Armstrong World Industries

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $639,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 296.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $816,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

Featured Stories

