ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) PT Lowered to $145.00 at Citigroup

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Citigroup from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the energy producer’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 40.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on COP. Scotiabank lowered ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.24.

NYSE COP opened at $103.35 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.11. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $78.30 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The business had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at $74,431,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R A. Walker purchased 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.50 per share, with a total value of $501,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.9% during the third quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. First National Trust Co raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.5% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,345 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Denver Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.2% in the third quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.8% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,025 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, BBR Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

