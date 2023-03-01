Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) PT Raised to $80.00 at DA Davidson

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.01% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Stephens cut shares of Arcosa from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th.
Arcosa Trading Down 2.9 %
NYSE ACA opened at $60.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.02 and a 200 day moving average of $58.77. Arcosa has a 1 year low of $43.52 and a 1 year high of $65.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.47.
Insider Transactions at Arcosa
In other news, CAO Mary E. Henderson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.46, for a total transaction of $350,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,181,434.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Arcosa
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Arcosa during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,879,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arcosa in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,248,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Arcosa by 764.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 344,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,725,000 after purchasing an additional 304,559 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Arcosa by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,881,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,714,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcosa in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,037,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.
Arcosa Company Profile
Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.
