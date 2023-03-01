Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) PT Raised to $80.00 at DA Davidson

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Stephens cut shares of Arcosa from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Arcosa Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE ACA opened at $60.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.02 and a 200 day moving average of $58.77. Arcosa has a 1 year low of $43.52 and a 1 year high of $65.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Insider Transactions at Arcosa

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $500.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.65 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Arcosa will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mary E. Henderson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.46, for a total transaction of $350,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,181,434.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arcosa

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Arcosa during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,879,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arcosa in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,248,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Arcosa by 764.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 344,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,725,000 after purchasing an additional 304,559 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Arcosa by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,881,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,714,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcosa in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,037,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.