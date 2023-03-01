DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) PT Lowered to $32.00

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 160.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DBRG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

Shares of NYSE:DBRG opened at $12.27 on Monday. DigitalBridge Group has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $30.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

DigitalBridge Group ( NYSE:DBRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $301.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.67 million. DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 28.11%. DigitalBridge Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DigitalBridge Group will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth $49,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth $52,000. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a digital infrastructure company that engages in investing in digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure. It operates through the Digital Investment Management (Digital IM) and Corporate and Other segments. The Digital IM segment represents a digital infrastructure investment platform, managing capital on behalf of a diverse base of global investors.

