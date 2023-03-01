StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the energy company’s stock.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Azure Power Global from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th.
Shares of NYSE:AZRE opened at $3.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $160.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.12 and its 200-day moving average is $5.35. Azure Power Global has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $21.53.
Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.
