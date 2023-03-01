StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Azure Power Global from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Shares of NYSE:AZRE opened at $3.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $160.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.12 and its 200-day moving average is $5.35. Azure Power Global has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $21.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZRE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Azure Power Global by 5,864.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,487 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd bought a new stake in Azure Power Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Azure Power Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

