Steven Yi Sells 30,698 Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) insider Steven Yi sold 30,698 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $482,265.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,036,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,284,247.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Steven Yi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

On Friday, February 24th, Steven Yi sold 50,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $817,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Steven Yi sold 1,402 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $21,128.14.

MediaAlpha Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MAX opened at $15.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.97. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.59 and a 1-year high of $17.26. The company has a market cap of $942.92 million, a PE ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the second quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in MediaAlpha by 825.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in MediaAlpha by 548.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 5,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MAX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.