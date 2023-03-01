Dave Stephenson Sells 16,868 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) CFO Dave Stephenson sold 16,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $2,162,646.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,301,939.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Airbnb Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $123.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.91 and a twelve month high of $179.09. The company has a market cap of $78.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.12 and its 200 day moving average is $107.06.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 22.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellesley Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. American National Bank increased its position in Airbnb by 886.7% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Airbnb by 326.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Airbnb by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ABNB. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Airbnb from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.52.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

