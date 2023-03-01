Blake D. Moret Sells 20,000 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.26, for a total transaction of $2,545,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,405,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,368,444.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

PTC Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of PTC opened at $125.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 43.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.15. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.55 and a fifty-two week high of $139.91.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $465.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.43 million. PTC had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PTC

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTC. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PTC by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 585,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,299,000 after buying an additional 52,079 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in shares of PTC by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 16,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Graphene Investments SAS acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,797,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in PTC by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in PTC during the 4th quarter valued at about $428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PTC shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on PTC from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on PTC in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PTC from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.55.

PTC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.