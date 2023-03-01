Steven Yi Sells 50,000 Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) insider Steven Yi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $817,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,067,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,438,881.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Steven Yi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 27th, Steven Yi sold 30,698 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $482,265.58.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Steven Yi sold 1,402 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $21,128.14.

MediaAlpha Stock Performance

Shares of MAX opened at $15.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $942.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.35. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $17.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MediaAlpha has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter worth $15,920,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 275.0% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,640,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,160,000 after buying an additional 1,203,130 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in MediaAlpha by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,667,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,344,000 after purchasing an additional 395,302 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter valued at $3,076,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter valued at $2,343,000. 70.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Stories

