Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Navitas Semiconductor Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:NVTS)

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report released on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis forecasts that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Navitas Semiconductor’s current full-year earnings is ($0.27) per share.

NVTS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.83.

NVTS opened at $6.49 on Monday. Navitas Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $11.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.84. The firm has a market cap of $815.79 million, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 2.55.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $39,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits used in power conversion and charging. It operates in the United States, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Belgium, China, Taiwan, and the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in El Segundo, California.

