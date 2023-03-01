Waleed H. Hassanein Sells 37,827 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 37,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.65, for a total value of $2,785,958.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 388,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,621,642.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ TMDX opened at $80.07 on Wednesday. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.16 and a fifty-two week high of $81.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.06 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a current ratio of 12.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.47.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $31.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 million. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 38.77% and a negative return on equity of 36.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 224.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in TransMedics Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,227,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter worth $19,338,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in TransMedics Group in the 3rd quarter worth $18,192,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 957,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,083,000 after acquiring an additional 400,255 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on TransMedics Group from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen lifted their target price on TransMedics Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TransMedics Group from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TransMedics Group from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on TransMedics Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransMedics Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.57.

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

