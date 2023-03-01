SVB Leerink Weighs in on Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:IONS)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.76) for the year. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.97) per share.

IONS has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Securities decreased their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.92.

Shares of IONS stock opened at $35.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.00. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 0.55. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $31.46 and a 1 year high of $48.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.69.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $152.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.21 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 45.75% and a negative return on equity of 43.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 65.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONS. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 159,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after purchasing an additional 25,597 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 58,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,432,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 25,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $989,856.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,772,879.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $177,390.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,741,536.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 25,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $989,856.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,863 shares in the company, valued at $4,772,879.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,022 shares of company stock worth $2,961,208 in the last 90 days. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

