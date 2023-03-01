Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on NuVasive, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:NUVA)

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NuVasive in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Taylor expects that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $2.67 for the year. The consensus estimate for NuVasive’s current full-year earnings is $1.92 per share.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NuVasive from $44.00 to $44.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup downgraded NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $63.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded NuVasive from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on NuVasive from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.77.

NuVasive Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $43.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. NuVasive has a 12-month low of $35.17 and a 12-month high of $60.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.04.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). NuVasive had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $305.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuVasive

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,414,018 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $237,188,000 after purchasing an additional 100,467 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,219,514 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $132,773,000 after purchasing an additional 647,625 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,447,731 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $59,703,000 after purchasing an additional 106,621 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,390,688 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $57,352,000 after purchasing an additional 195,605 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 22.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,049,546 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $59,509,000 after purchasing an additional 192,295 shares during the period.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

