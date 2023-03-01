Oppenheimer Weighs in on Relay Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Relay Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler anticipates that the company will earn ($3.54) per share for the year. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Relay Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.14) per share.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.05% and a negative net margin of 21,036.13%. Relay Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Relay Therapeutics Price Performance

RLAY has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Relay Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.71.

RLAY stock opened at $16.15 on Monday. Relay Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $35.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.29 and a 200-day moving average of $20.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Relay Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 198.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Relay Therapeutics

In other news, insider Brian Adams sold 9,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $199,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian Adams sold 9,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $199,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,312,541.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,023 shares of company stock worth $1,133,190. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

