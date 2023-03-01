NVIDIA Co. to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of NVIDIA in a report released on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh forecasts that the computer hardware maker will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for NVIDIA’s current full-year earnings is $3.08 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NVIDIA’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.68.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $232.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $578.08 billion, a PE ratio of 133.43, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $187.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.12. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $289.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,861,000. Objective Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,195,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 289,560 shares of company stock worth $50,272,657. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

