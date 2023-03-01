Brokers Set Expectations for Bath & Body Works, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BBWI)

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note issued on Friday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the company will earn $1.98 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.03. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bath & Body Works’ current full-year earnings is $3.00 per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.52.

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $40.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.74. Bath & Body Works has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $58.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBWI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 12.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 3.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 253.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 44,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 32,242 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 127.4% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 15,642 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 54.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 40,046 shares during the period. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

