Revolve Group, Inc. Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Revolve Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin anticipates that the company will earn $0.98 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Revolve Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.84 per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on RVLV. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Revolve Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler cut Revolve Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Revolve Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Revolve Group in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revolve Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.24.

RVLV opened at $27.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.65. Revolve Group has a 52-week low of $20.17 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.23 and its 200-day moving average is $24.65.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $259.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 1,205.3% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,148,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,049,000 after buying an additional 6,600,778 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,106,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,223,000 after purchasing an additional 22,186 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 36.3% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,816,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,139 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,873,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,961,000 after purchasing an additional 48,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,637,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,713,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the following segments: Revolve, and Forward (FWRD). The Revolve segment offers constant newness and discovery through a broad assortment of premium apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty products.

