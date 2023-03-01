FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Issued By Telsey Advisory Group

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Burlington Stores in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the company will earn $6.45 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.15. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Burlington Stores’ current full-year earnings is $4.02 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ Q4 2024 earnings at $3.53 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.30 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BURL. OTR Global upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $230.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.50.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $214.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.39 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.12. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $106.47 and a one year high of $239.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $220.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.87.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 32,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,608,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $1,541,000. Graphene Investments SAS acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth $2,859,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 4,763.2% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 115,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,498,000 after buying an additional 113,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $392,000.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

