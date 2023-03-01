FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Issued By Telsey Advisory Group

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Burlington Stores in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the company will earn $6.45 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.15. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Burlington Stores’ current full-year earnings is $4.02 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ Q4 2024 earnings at $3.53 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.30 EPS.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BURL. OTR Global upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $230.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.50.
Burlington Stores Stock Down 1.3 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burlington Stores
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 32,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,608,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $1,541,000. Graphene Investments SAS acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth $2,859,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 4,763.2% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 115,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,498,000 after buying an additional 113,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $392,000.
Burlington Stores Company Profile
Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.
