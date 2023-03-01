Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Editas Medicine, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Chardan Capital issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Editas Medicine in a research note issued on Thursday, February 23rd. Chardan Capital analyst Y. Livshits expects that the company will earn ($3.09) per share for the year. Chardan Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Editas Medicine’s current full-year earnings is ($3.03) per share.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EDIT. Citigroup began coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on Editas Medicine from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Editas Medicine from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Editas Medicine from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Editas Medicine from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Editas Medicine presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Editas Medicine Stock Performance

Editas Medicine stock opened at $9.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $623.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.50. Editas Medicine has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $21.59.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.04). Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 1,118.32% and a negative return on equity of 50.28%. The company had revenue of $6.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Editas Medicine

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 10.1% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 4.8% during the second quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 1.3% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 80,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 288,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 1.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Editas Medicine

In related news, EVP Mark S. Shearman sold 2,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $26,979.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,955.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark S. Shearman sold 2,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $26,979.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,955.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 4,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $41,455.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,243 shares in the company, valued at $737,269.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,175 shares of company stock valued at $86,572 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

