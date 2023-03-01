GFL Environmental Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:GFL)

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for GFL Environmental in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Moore now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.83. The consensus estimate for GFL Environmental’s current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share.

GFL has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. CIBC raised their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.05.

GFL opened at $30.37 on Monday. GFL Environmental has a fifty-two week low of $23.10 and a fifty-two week high of $34.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.96 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 18th were issued a $0.012 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 17th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is currently -6.25%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 555.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 74,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 62,979 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in GFL Environmental during the third quarter worth approximately $13,260,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in GFL Environmental by 250.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 62,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 44,532 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 2.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 459,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,630,000 after buying an additional 9,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 7.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,670,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,688,000 after buying an additional 442,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

