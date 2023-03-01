Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.41) Per Share (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note issued on Friday, February 24th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.41) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aclaris Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.72) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($1.63) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.80.

Aclaris Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock opened at $12.46 on Monday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $18.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.19 and its 200 day moving average is $15.74. The firm has a market cap of $830.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 0.57.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.71% and a negative net margin of 292.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 420.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aclaris Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 41.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider James Loerop sold 4,267 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $59,268.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $96,993.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Joseph Monahan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $79,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,609.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Loerop sold 4,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $59,268.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $96,993.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,267 shares of company stock valued at $519,919 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through the Therapeutics and Contract Research segments.

