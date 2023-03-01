Telsey Advisory Group Weighs in on Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $13.68 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $13.72. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lowe’s Companies’ current full-year earnings is $13.73 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.27 EPS.

LOW has been the subject of several other research reports. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.62.

Shares of LOW opened at $205.75 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $238.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $206.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.96. The stock has a market cap of $127.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,780,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

