Equities Analysts Set Expectations for CCL Industries Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:CCL)

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for CCL Industries in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst A. Abdullah forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.02 per share for the year.
CCL Industries Stock Performance
CCL Industries Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. This is an increase from CCL Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.
