i-80 Gold Corp. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:IAU)

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2023

i-80 Gold Corp. (TSE:IAUGet Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of i-80 Gold in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.05. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Spec Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for i-80 Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for i-80 Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Separately, National Bankshares set a C$5.50 price target on i-80 Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

i-80 Gold Stock Performance

TSE IAU opened at C$3.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$747.55 million and a PE ratio of 3.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.97, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.57. i-80 Gold has a 52 week low of C$1.97 and a 52 week high of C$4.22.

i-80 Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver mineral deposits in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Lone Tree property covering an area of approximately 12,000 acres located in Battle Mountain-Eureka, Northern Nevada; Ruby Hill property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada; McCoy-Cove project covering 31,000 acres located in Battle Mountain Trend, Nevada; and Buffalo Mountain property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada as well as controls Granite Creek Project located in Getchell Trend, Northern Nevada.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for i-80 Gold (TSE:IAU)

Receive News & Ratings for i-80 Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i-80 Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.