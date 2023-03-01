i-80 Gold Corp. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:IAU)

i-80 Gold Corp. (TSE:IAU – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of i-80 Gold in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.05. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Spec Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for i-80 Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for i-80 Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Get i-80 Gold alerts:

Separately, National Bankshares set a C$5.50 price target on i-80 Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

i-80 Gold Stock Performance

i-80 Gold Company Profile

TSE IAU opened at C$3.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$747.55 million and a PE ratio of 3.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.97, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.57. i-80 Gold has a 52 week low of C$1.97 and a 52 week high of C$4.22.

(Get Rating)

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver mineral deposits in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Lone Tree property covering an area of approximately 12,000 acres located in Battle Mountain-Eureka, Northern Nevada; Ruby Hill property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada; McCoy-Cove project covering 31,000 acres located in Battle Mountain Trend, Nevada; and Buffalo Mountain property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada as well as controls Granite Creek Project located in Getchell Trend, Northern Nevada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for i-80 Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i-80 Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.