Raymond James Weighs in on Stantec Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) – Raymond James issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stantec in a research report issued on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.95 for the year. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Stantec’s current full-year earnings is $3.45 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on STN. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Stantec from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Stantec from C$79.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Stantec from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Stantec from C$79.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$71.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$86.56.

Stantec stock opened at C$79.26 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$69.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$66.19. Stantec has a one year low of C$53.12 and a one year high of C$83.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.09, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of C$8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 45.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.83%.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

