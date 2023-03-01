Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $3.54 Per Share

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) – B. Riley dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a report released on Thursday, February 23rd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $3.54 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.56. The consensus estimate for Teck Resources’ current full-year earnings is $4.16 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ FY2025 earnings at $3.87 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$45.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Teck Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.71.

Teck Resources Stock Down 0.5 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $39.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of $24.72 and a 12 month high of $46.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.20. The company has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.08.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 17,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.74%.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

