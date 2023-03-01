HC Wainwright Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vericel in a report released on Friday, February 24th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.53. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vericel’s current full-year earnings is ($0.18) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Vericel’s FY2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Get Vericel alerts:

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $52.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.95 million. Vericel had a negative return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 10.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Vericel Stock Down 0.9 %

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Vericel from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

NASDAQ VCEL opened at $30.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.71. Vericel has a twelve month low of $17.30 and a twelve month high of $43.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.47 and a beta of 1.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vericel

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Vericel in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 100,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Vericel by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Vericel by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 39,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $1,083,517.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,261,200.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.