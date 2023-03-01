Gary B. Smith Sells 3,541 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $169,118.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 480,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,944,142.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Ciena Stock Performance
Shares of CIEN stock opened at $48.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $71.06.
Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.83 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 4.21%. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ciena
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have issued reports on CIEN shares. B. Riley raised their target price on Ciena from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Ciena from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.06.
Ciena Company Profile
Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ciena (CIEN)
- Will Q4 Results Send Zoom Video Stock Higher?
- Is Amazon a Blue Chip Stock?
- Occidental Petroleum Pulls Back To The Sweet Spot
- Should You Take a Cruise in Royal Caribbean Stock?
- Is Target Stock Aiming For A Breakout In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.