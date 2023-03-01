Gary B. Smith Sells 3,541 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $169,118.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 480,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,944,142.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $48.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $71.06.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.83 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 4.21%. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Ciena by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 454,442 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Ciena by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 159,428 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,128,000 after purchasing an additional 52,699 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 238,361 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CIEN shares. B. Riley raised their target price on Ciena from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Ciena from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.06.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

