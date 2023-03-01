Donnie Upshaw Sells 1,088 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Stock

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 1,088 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $187,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Wingstop Price Performance

NASDAQ WING opened at $170.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.61. Wingstop Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.67 and a 52-week high of $193.74.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.18. Wingstop had a net margin of 14.81% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $104.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Wingstop

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Wingstop by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Wingstop by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Wingstop by 39.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Wingstop by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Wingstop by 11.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WING has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $167.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Wingstop from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on Wingstop from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Wingstop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $148.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.82.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

Featured Stories

