Rafael Flores Sells 1,900 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Stock

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) Director Rafael Flores sold 1,900 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total value of $163,685.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ameren Price Performance

NYSE:AEE opened at $82.71 on Wednesday. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $73.28 and a 12 month high of $99.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.03. The firm has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 10.50%. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameren

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ameren by 100,874.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,273,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,604,406,000 after acquiring an additional 74,200,015 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ameren by 72.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,018,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $724,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363,979 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameren by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,824,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,051,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200,700 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Ameren by 11,937.4% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,576,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Ameren by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,174,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on AEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ameren from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ameren from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ameren has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.90.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Featured Articles

