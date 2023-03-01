Andreve Vicente Ariztegui Sells 1,500 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Stock

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total transaction of $114,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $334,884. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of SCCO opened at $73.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $56.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.48. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $42.42 and a 1 year high of $79.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 116.96%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 382,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,077,000 after buying an additional 136,222 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Southern Copper by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 18,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

SCCO has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Southern Copper from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Southern Copper from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research raised Southern Copper from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Grupo Santander raised Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

